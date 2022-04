Montreal’s new pro basketball team play their home opener on May 29.

The city’s new pro basketball team, the Montreal Alliance, play their first home game in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) on May 29, and we now know how their home venue, the Verdun Auditorium, will look as a basketball arena.

The Alliance shared a sleek photo of the Verdun Auditorium in a contest tweet, where fans have an opportunity to win season tickets, as well as an autographed team jersey and basketball.

The Montreal Alliance season includes 20 games taking place from May 25 to Aug. 1. The Alliance play their season opener at FirstOntario Centre against the Hamilton Honey Badgers.

