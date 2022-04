“Not only is it Quebec-grown, but it’s also meant to make you feel more hungry and relaxed, like any good old-fashioned mystery box of buds should. Pretty reassuring for a random hodgepodge of the devil’s lettuce!”

You know what Forrest Gump always said: life is like a box of chocolates — you never know what you’re going to get. This mantra also applies to… this bag of weed I bought from the SQDC. Because it’s literally a mixed bag of different strains in the same bag.

I decided to give this assortment from QcGold a shot. Even though it’s technically a mystery box, all of these buds are of the hybrid variety, and — at 24.5% THC, as is indicated on the bag I got — are quite strong no matter which bud you smoke first. Not only is it Quebec-grown, but it’s also meant to make you feel more hungry and relaxed, like any good old-fashioned strain should. Pretty reassuring for a random hodgepodge of the devil’s lettuce!

So how did my magical mystery tour go? Will it be worth trying again sometime if I get a good high with each bud? I smoked a different one three times and took notes for each, seeing where each individual experience could take me. Let’s dive in.

QcGold Tech Mix3

Bud #1

Okay, so this is a definite head high right here. These buds also smell pretty good, somewhere in between earthy and fruity — and it’s a similar feeling when you actually inhale and taste it. But once it hits, you’re in for a definite ride. In fact, it got me so fucked that I felt like my eyes were shuttering off and on involuntarily, not to mention my arms feeling as if they were moving weirdly. This first go-round was a long-lasting one, too: it felt like a sativa that both energized me and allowed me to stay fairly productive. At its highest, it’s a bit overwhelming, but nonetheless enjoyable. It made me want to start writing this, so there’s that. 8/10

Bud #2

This one was another head high, but a slightly more visceral kind. It also lasts even longer than the previous one, in case anyone was still worried about potency by now. As if that wasn’t enough, I end up lying on my bed for a good 20 to 30 minutes, so it’s likely more of an indica I got here. The feeling of this one overall is definitely one of couch-lock, but I found this high to be more comfortable than the previous one. Of course, it also gets me high enough that I order chocolate on UberEats at 11 p.m., because I guess that happens to me when I’m high sometimes. Or maybe that’s the sign of a satisfying strain — you be the judge. 9/10

Bud #3

Whooooaaaaaaa dude. This one was wavy. It wasn’t as fast-acting as the other two, but it’s a quietly powerful high. On the flip side, it’s not as long-lasting as the other two, and the high isn’t great if you feel anxious or paranoid when you smoke. But it’s a good strain for when you’re listening to music, particularly psychedelic indie acts like Crumb, who make an excellent band to blaze to. Even while at my parents’ house and taking the family dog out for a walk, I feel incredibly buzzed and basically need to remind myself to stay alert and focused at all times — the pooch loves to tug at me while holding his leash and sniff everything in sight. He basically walked me that night. 8/10

This article originally appeared in the April 2022 issue of Cult MTL.

For more, please visit the SQDC website.

