To mark the 70th anniversary of their Gold Bunny, Lindt Canada has organized an Easter chocolate hunt in Montreal and Toronto from April 7 to 16. Over 200,000 10-gram Lindt bunnies will be up for grabs in 70 locations across the two cities. “Bunny cars” will be parked at Montreal locations such as (hinted in our event listing) Phillips Square, Dorchester Square and the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.

For hints about where the bunny car is headed next, follow Lindt on Instagram and Facebook.

