Lil Yachty and Skepta are playing the 10th edition of MURAL Fest this summer

The 10th edition of Montreal street art event MURAL Fest welcomes back international talent from the the music and art worlds, including performers Lil Yachty and Skepta. The event is happening from June 9 to 19.

“For this special occasion, MURAL is back to its good old habits and celebrates the arrival of summer, in June on St-Laurent. The boulevard remains the beating heart and the historical birthplace of the festival, especially as it becomes pedestrian and animated with electric crowds. The 10th edition of MURAL will give it a brand new look, with a dozen large-scale murals being produced.” —MURAL general manager Pierre-Alain Benoît

Despite the festival’s ties to St-Laurent, MURAL’s main concert space is moving downtown. The major MURAL Fest concerts, by Lil Yachty, the Moonshine crew and Skepta, are happening on June 10, 11 and 12 in a 4,000-capacity space outside 650 Peel, just south of St-Jacques (near Bonaventure metro).

There will also be 10 nights of shows and parties on St-Laurent, with the rest of the programming to be announced on April 26.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MURALfestival (@muralfestival)

For more on MURAL Fest 2022 and to buy tickets (which go on sale at noon on April 7), please visit the festival’s website.

