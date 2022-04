Quebecers are becoming increasingly more critical of companies overall.

Jean Coutu, Google and IGA are the most reputable companies in Quebec

According to a new reputation study by Léger, the most reputable companies in Quebec are Jean Coutu, Google and IGA.

Also breaking the top 10 are Interac (5), Metro (6) and YouTube (8).

1. Jean Coutu (score: 84)

2. Google (score: 82)

3. IGA (score: 80)

4. Canadian Tire (score: 79)

5. Interac (score: 78)

6. Metro (score: 75)

7. Sony (score: 75)

8. YouTube (score: 74)

9. Microsoft (score: 74)

10. Toyota (score: 74)

According to Léger, Quebecers have become significantly more critical of companies overall, noted by an average decrease of 10 points on the reputation scale over the past 15 years.

“The challenge for companies will be to better understand their customers’ perceptions of them, and establish actions to rebuild their relationships.” —Christian Bourque, Executive Vice President at Léger

Étude Réputation de Léger.



Bravo aux 10 entreprises les plus réputées du Québec notamment Jean Coutu, Google, IGA et C.Tire



