Poilievre is still the frontrunner to become the next Conservative Party of Canada leader.

Pierre Poilievre or Jean Charest as CPC leader? Either way, Trudeau wins

A new Léger poll has measured federal voting intentions across the country with both Pierre Poilievre and Jean Charest and as Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader.

In both scenarios, the Conservatives received less support than the Liberal Party, with Pierre Poilievre at 29% (-3) performing better than Jean Charest, at 23% (-9).

Federal voting intentions **if Jean Charest is CPC leader**



🔴LPC 32%

🔵CPC 23%

🟠NDP 21%

🟣PPC 8%

⚜️BQ 7%

🟢GPC 5%



[Léger, April 8-10, 2022, n=1,538] — Philippe J. Fournier (@338Canada) April 13, 2022 Pierre Poilievre or Jean Charest as CPC leader? Either way, Trudeau wins

The Léger poll also found that MP Pierre Poilievre is the current favourite among Conservative Party of Canada voters to become the next CPC leader, with 43% support. Jean Charest currently sits in second place at 18%, followed by Patrick Brown at 5%.

Among all Canadians, Poilievre (18%) is still the favourite, followed by Charest (16%).

"Which of these individuals do you feel would make the best leader for the Conservative Party?"



⚪️All voters:

18% Poilievre

16% Charest

4% Brown



🔵CPC voters:

43% Poilievre

18% Charest

5% Brown



[Léger, April 8-10, 2022, n=1,538] — Philippe J. Fournier (@338Canada) April 13, 2022

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.