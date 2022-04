The mother and son had been missing since April 4, and investigators were concerned for their safety.

Montreal police have announced that 32-year-old Ertha Jean and 5-year-old Mikael Rhorvensky Hyppolite have been found safe and sound. The mother and son had been missing since April 4, and investigators were concerned for their safety.

Ertha Jean,32 y/o, and her son have been located safe and sound. Thank you for help. #SPVM ^RM pic.twitter.com/hMdetEbSmv — Police Montréal (@SPVM) April 7, 2022 Ertha Jean and 5-year-old Mikael Rhorvensky have been found safe and sound

