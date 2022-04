“I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means.”

Elon Musk just took over Twitter for $44-billion

Twitter has confirmed that Tesla/SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has officially taken over the social media company in a $44-billion deal.

The board at Twitter accepted Musk’s offer to take the company private at $54.20 per share, ending several weeks of hostile takeover negotiation and poison-pill threats.

