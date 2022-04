“I invite all municipalities in Greater Montreal to join the global movement to curb plastic pollution.”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has released a statement alongside the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal (CMM) on Earth Day, requesting that all municipalities in Greater Montreal and throughout the region ban the distribution of plastic bags and other items made from single-use plastics.

“The experts’ reports are unanimous and the climate crisis no longer leaves us a choice: we must take strong measures. I therefore invite all municipalities in the region to adopt such regulations and thus join the global movement to curb plastic pollution alongside the CMM and hundreds of other cities and regions. Let’s work together to make a real difference and leave our children a more responsible, greener and more resilient Greater Montreal.” —Valérie Plante

Currently, more than 15 cities in the region have announced the complete ban of plastic shopping bags, including Deux-Montagnes, Candiac, Châteauguay, Laval, L’Assomption, Longueuil, Mercier, Montreal, Repentigny, Rosemère, Saint-Lambert and Terrebonne.

En ce Jour de la Terre, je joins ma voix à celle de la @CMM_info et j'invite les villes de la région métropolitaine à agir pour la transition et à interdire la distribution des sacs plastique et de certains articles plastique à usage unique. https://t.co/nsiFCtSmvG #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) April 22, 2022 Earth Day in Montreal: Valérie Plante calls for a ban on plastic bags, single-use plastics

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.