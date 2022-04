Currently, there exists an almost perfectly inverse relationship between the amount of donations a party has received and what place they are polling in.

Pierre Reid, the Chief Electoral Officer of Quebec, has released the amount of donations received by political parties in the province thus far in 2022. With the next provincial election in Quebec set to take place on Oct. 3, we thought it’d be interesting to compare the donation amounts by party with how each corresponding party is polling, according to Qc125. Currently, there exists an almost perfectly inverse relationship between the amount of donations a party has received and what place they are polling in.

As you can see in the chart below, the Conservative Party of Quebec (CPQ) is the political party that’s received the most donations this year, at $402,000. They are currently polling in fourth place (14%), ahead of the Parti Québécois (PQ), who’ve received $340,000 in 2022. Québec Solidaire (QS) sits in third place in donations, as well as vote projection (15%). Finally, the Coalition Avenir Québéc and Quebec Liberal Party sit in first and second in vote projection, and fourth and fifth in donation amount, respectively.

Donations Vote projection Place CPQ $402,000 14% 4 PQ $340,000 10% 5 QS $247,000 15% 3 CAQ $206,000 42% 1 QLP $123,000 18% 2 Donations to Quebec political parties vs. how they’re polling

According to the latest Quebec election poll by Léger, François Legault is polling extremely high across the province, with 44% support, and benefitting from a divided opposition.

We’ll keep monitoring the donations to each political party as the information becomes publicly available.

For more on the Quebec election, please visit the Élections Québec website.

