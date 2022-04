The director’s first feature in eight years, starring Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart, will open in theatres two weeks after its festival debut.

It’s been eight years since David Cronenberg has made a feature-length film and Canada’s favourite son is finally back with Crimes of the Future, which will premiere at Cannes in May. Starring long-term collaborator Viggo Mortensen, along with co-stars Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart, this film is set in a not-so-distant future in which humankind is learning to adapt to its synthetic surroundings. This evolution moves humans beyond their natural state and into a metamorphosis, which alters their biological makeup. Just one month after its premiere at Cannes, Crimes of the Future is slated for a theatrical release in Canada and the USA. Cronenberg is the only Canadian in the competition this year.

Cinephiles around the world will nonetheless be happy with the rest of the lineup, which features new films by the Dardennes brothers, James Gray, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Claire Denis, Park Chan-wook, and Kelly Reichardt (among others). The out-of-competition screenings include the long-awaited Top Gun: Maverick, a new film by George Miller called Three Thousand Years of Longing and Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis. While there were rumours circulating that David Lynch was going to present a new project, not even his new restoration of Inland Empire will be screening at the Croisette this year.

It will be interesting to see how Cannes unfolds this year given the heavy impact COVID-19 has had on the past two editions. While many festivals adapted to virtual or even hybrid modes, the Cannes team was steadfast in maintaining an in-person festival. With restrictions lifting around the world, will we see a return to the status quo, or are we entering a brand new era in festival going? If you’re lucky enough to be heading to Cannes this year, be sure to let us know.

The full Cannes 2022 lineup

COMPETITION

Holy Spider (Ali Abbasi)

Les amandiers (Valeria Bruni Tedeschi)

Crimes of the Future (David Cronenberg)

Tori and Lokita (Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne)

Stars at Noon (Claire Denis)

Brother and Sister (Arnaud Desplechin)

Close (Lukas Dhont)

Armageddon Time (James Gray)

Broker (Hirokazu Kore-eda)

Nostalgia (Mario Martone)

RMN (Cristian Mungiu)

Triangle of Sadness (Ruben Östlund)

Decision to Leave (Park Chan-wook)

Showing Up (Kelly Reichardt)

Boy From Heaven (Tarik Saleh)

Tchaikovsky’s Wife (Kirill Serebrennikov)

Eo (Jerzy Skolimowski)

OUT OF COMPETITION

Top Gun: Maverick (Joseph Kosinski)

Elvis (Baz Luhrmann)

November (Cédric Jimenez)

Three Thousand Years of Longing (George Miller)

Masquerade (Nicolas Bedos)

Z (Michel Hazanavicius)

UN CERTAIN REGARD

Les pires (Lise Akoka, Romane Gueret)

Burning Days (Emin Alper)

Metronome (Alexandru Belc)

All The People I’ll Never Be (Davy Chou)

Sick of Myself (Kristoffer Borgli)

Domingo and the Midst (Ariel Escalante Meza)

Plan 75 (Chie Hayakawa)

Beast (Riley Keough, Gina Gammell)

Corsage (Marie Kreutzer)

Butterfly Vision (Maksim Nakonechnyi)

Godland (Hlynur Pálmason)

Rodeo (Lola Quivoron)

Joyland (Saim Sadiq)

The Stranger (Thomas M Wright)

Silent Twins (Agnieszka Smocyncska)

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

The Natural History of Destruction (Sergei Loznitsa)

All That Breathes (Shaunak Sen)

Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind (Ethan Coen)

CANNES PREMIERE

Our Brothers (Rachid Bouchareb)

Nightfall (Marco Bellocchio)

Dodo (Panos H. Koutras)

Irma Vep (Olivier Assayas)

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS

Hunt (Jung-jae Lee)

Moonage Daydream (Brett Morgen)

Smoking Makes You Cough (Quentin Dupieux)

