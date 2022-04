The Australian music legend and his longtime collaborator are playing a pair of shows in Montreal this weekend.

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis will be performing in Montreal at la Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier (Place des Arts) on April 2 and 3. Saturday’s show is sold out but there are still tickets available for Sunday.

Evenko is giving away a pair of tickets for the Nick Cave show on Sunday. For a chance to win, please share the post below via Instagram, and tag a friend in the comments who you’d like to bring to the show.

