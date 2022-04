Currently, 800,000 unsolicited ads are distributed to homes in the city every week.

Today the city of Montreal announced plans to make Publisac deliveries opt-in, and to regulate other forms of unsolicited advertising distribution in order to reduce waste. The new bylaw, which aims to cut down on the number of flyers delivered to Montreal homes every week — currently approximately 800,000, according to the city’s press release — will take effect in May 2023.

This waste reduction measure is part of Montreal’s ecological transition plan, and a response to the urgency of the climate crisis, as outlined in last week’s troubling IPCC report.

“The City of Montreal has set itself the ambitious goal of becoming a zero-waste city by 2030. To achieve this, the volume of landfill materials must be reduced by 85%, which represents a reduction of 10 kg of residual material, per person, per year. “Today, we are making a strong gesture for the environment. The transition is now! We are moving forward with the opt-in option to regulate advertising distribution in Montreal.” —Valérie Plante

Aujourd’hui, on pose un geste fort pour l’environnement. La transition, c’est maintenant!

Nous allons de l’avant avec l’option d’adhésion volontaire (opt-in) pour encadrer la distribution publicitaire à Montréal.

— Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) April 11, 2022 City of Montreal to make Publisac opt-in, regulate other unsolicited advertising

Citizens who wish to receive the Publisac and other advertisements will be provided with opt-in stickers.

