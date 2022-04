Earlier today, in honour of Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom HaShoah), Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced an investment of $1.5-million in the city’s new Holocaust Museum. Plante also confirmed that the city of Montreal will reconize May as Jewish Heritage Month.

“With this financial support and the recognition of May as Jewish Heritage Month, Montreal celebrates the Jewish community and continues to fight anti-Semitism. These actions help create a more just, inclusive and human rights-respecting metropolis.” —Valérie Plante

With this financial support and the recognition of May as Jewish Heritage Month, MTL celebrates the Jewish community and continues to fight anti-Semitism. These actions help create a more just, inclusive and human rights-respecting metropolis. #polmtl pic.twitter.com/0ZYR1e3POR — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) April 27, 2022 City of Montreal recognizes May as Jewish Heritage Month

