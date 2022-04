Carey Price is playing tonight at the Bell Centre as the Habs face the Minnesota Wild

UPDATED 11:36 a.m. Reporters at the Montreal Canadiens training facility in Brossard have shared news that Carey Price is the first goalie up to work with the team’s goalie coach Éric Raymond this morning, suggesting that he will start against the Minnesota Wild at the Bell Centre tonight. Coach Martin St. Louis confirmed these reports in a post-practice press conference.

Price se prépare pour la routine du partant pic.twitter.com/3Fxu1xfZqC — Marc-André Perreault (@MA_PerreaultTVA) April 19, 2022 Carey Price at an optional morning skate in Brossard, April 19.

Price played his first game of the season against the New York Islanders on Friday, receiving an epic ovation, but sat out Saturday’s game against the Washington Capitals to back up Sam Montembeault. The Canadiens lost both games over the weekend, 3–0 to the Islanders and 8–4 to the Capitals.

Price hinted that he would play tonight in a Monday morning press conference. When asked how many more games he would be playing this season, Price answered that the decision is day-to-day based on the state of his knee, which he said responded well after Friday’s game. There are six games left in the season, four of which are happening at home.

Carey Price s'adresse aux médias en direct du Complexe sportif Bell.



Carey Price is addressing the media live from the Bell Sports Complex.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/Wq6yxG9Fm3 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 18, 2022 Carey Price press conference, April 18.

