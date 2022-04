The most reputable sports teams in Canada are the Toronto Raptors, Toronto Blue Jays and Winnipeg Jets.

According to a new reputation study by Legér, the most respected sports teams in Canada are the Toronto Raptors, Toronto Blue Jays and Winnipeg Jets. A stat likely to upset Habs fans: The Montreal Canadiens didn’t even make the top 10.

1. Toronto Raptors (Reputation Score: 59)

2. Toronto Blue Jays (57)

3. Winnipeg Jets (55)

4. Montreal Alouettes (51)

5. Calgary Stampeders (50)

6. Toronto Maple Leafs (48)

7. Calgary Flames (47)

8. Edmonton Oilers (46)

9. Vancouver Canucks (46)

10. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (45)

“We were also surprised that the Montreal Canadiens did not make it into the top 10 most reputable professional sports teams list, even though they are part of the NHL’s Original Six and many Canadians are aware of them. As fans return to stadiums, arenas, and fields across Canada, we will continue to monitor Canada’s most reputable sports teams through our annual Reputation study.” —Léger

Canadians named their most respected sports teams, and the Habs didn’t make the top 10

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.