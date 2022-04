Canada’s unemployment rate is now 5.3%, the lowest in history

Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough has announced that Canada now has the country’s lowest unemployment rate in history (since it was first measured in 1976), at 5.3%.

The boost in employment came primarily from an increase of 93,000 full-time jobs in March. Canada gained 73,000 jobs overall last month.

