Following this morning’s news that they’ll be filling in for the Foo Fighters as Friday headliners at Osheaga 2022, Arcade Fire posted a video stating that they are dedicating their set to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

“I considered Taylor from the Foo Fighters a friend. He was always so sweet and so musical. We’re going to be dedicating our performance at Osheaga to him. We can’t wait to see all of you, take care of each other.” —Win Butler

View Win Butler's comment in the second slide of the embed below.

