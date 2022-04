Even a majority of atheists believe the Catholic Church leader is a force for good.

72% of Canadians believe Pope Francis has a positive impact on the world

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute on spirituality in Canada, a large majority of Canadians, 72%, believe that Pope Francis has a positive impact on the world. This is significantly higher than the percentage of Canadians who believe that religion has a positive overall impact on the world, at 45%.

Positive perceptions of Pope Francis are felt by a majority of all population segments in the survey, including 54% of athiests, or “Non-Believers.” Roughly 3 in 4 people categorized as “Spiritually Uncertain,” “Privately Faithful” and “Religiously Committed” believe the Catholic Church leader has a positive impact on the world.

72% of Canadians believe that Pope Francis has a positive impact on the world

The survey also found Quebec to be the least religious province in Canada.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.