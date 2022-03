Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Seldana star in The Adam Project, the Toronto-set Pixar film Turning Red, Evan Rachel Wood’s domestic violence documentary Phoenix Rising and more.

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Tubi, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

Life After Death With Tyler Henry (new on Netflix)

Premiering today is one of Netflix’s most star-studded films yet. The Adam Project is a sci-fi adventure about a time-travelling pilot who teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future. Directed by Shawn Levy (Free Guy and The Night at the Museum) the film stars Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Seldana.

Also premiering is Season one of the reality show Life After Death With Tyler Henry (March 11). Working in the controversial realm of clairvoyance, medium Tyler Henry offers clarity and closure to people through his own family’s past, while also searching for answers about his own turbulent history.

You will also be able to watch George Miller’s masterpiece, Mad Max: Fury Road, which is being added to the platform on March 13.

See what’s new on Netflix Canada here.

New on Crave

Phoenix Rising (new on Crave +HBO)

In 2016, Evan Rachel Wood came out as a survivor of domestic abuse, and last February, she accused her former partner Marilyn Manson of being her abuser. In a two-part documentary series, she takes her experience as a survivor of domestic violence to pursue justice, heal generational wounds and reclaim her story. Both parts of Phoenix Rising will be available for subscribers to Crave + HBO on March 15.

See what’s new on Crave here.

New on Apple TV+

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (new on Apple TV+)

Apple TV has stealthily become one of the best creators of original programming, and their latest series looks incredible. In a harrowing new miniseries, Samuel L. Jackson stars in The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (March 11).Based on a novel by Walter Mosley, the series is about a lonely 93-year-old man with dementia who is temporarily able to remember his past, and uses the time to investigate the death of his nephew. With an all-star behind-the-scenes cast that includes Guillermo Navarro, Debbie Allen and Hanelle M. Culpepper, this is a project not to be missed.

See what’s new on Apple TV here.

New on Disney Plus

Turning Red (new on Disney Plus)

One of the most anticipated animated films of the year, Turning Red, makes its premiere today on Disney Plus. From Pixar and Disney, the Toronto-set Turning Red introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between remaining her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. As if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited, she “poofs” into a giant red panda!

Starting Sunday, all the Marvel TV series originally produced for Netflix — Jessica Jones, Daredevil, The Punisher, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders — are all added to Disney Plus.

See what’s new on Disney Plus here.

For more film and TV coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Tubi, CBC Gem, Shudder and Criterion Channel