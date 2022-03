Affleck & De Armas in the erotic thriller Deep Water, new Amy Schumer series Life & Beth, Anne Hathaway & Jared Leto in the startup-gone-wrong story WeCrashed & more.

New on Netflix

Windfall (new on Netflix)

During some part of the past two years (it’s honestly a blur), the internet seemed absolutely enraptured with the question, “Is it cake?” Netflix, hip to the trends, is finally releasing a show where contestants create optical illusion cakes that look like various non-edible objects. The show is unsurprisingly called Is it Cake? (March 18).

Also hitting Netflix is a spinoff of the popular series Big Mouth. Human Resources (season 1) is a workplace comedy set in the world of the hormone monsters from Big Mouth. Featuring the same beloved cast. The first season is available to stream starting today.

It’s been nearly 10 years since Charlie McDowell’s feature debut The One I Love put him on the map as a filmmaker to watch. He’s since made The Discovery, a film that got middling reviews, and that not many people watched. His latest looks interesting. Windfall (March 18) stars Jason Segel, Jesse Plemons and Lily Collins and it’s a crime thriller about a man who breaks into a tech billionaire’s empty vacation home, only to be interrupted by the vacationing mogul and his wife.

New on Prime Video

Master (new on Prime Video)

Erotic thriller fans rejoice, Adrian Lyne is back! The director of Fatal Attraction, Indecent Proposal, Unfaithful and 9 ½ Weeks returns with his first film in 20 years. Deep Water (March 18) stars Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck as a loveless couple caught in an unusual arrangement. In order to avoid divorce, Melina (de Armas) is allowed to take on as many lovers as she wants as long as she doesn’t leave the family.

Also streaming, Mariama Diallo’s feature debut is a horror-mystery called Master (March 18). At an elite New England university built on the site of a Salem-era gallows hill, three black women strive to find their place. Starring Regina Hall, Zoe Renee and Amber Gray.

New on Crave

Dune (new on Crave)

Just in time for the Oscars, Dune and other films by Denis Villeneuve will finally be able to stream on Crave (HBO+) starting March 18. After you catch up with the spice, check out Incendies, Arrival and Prisoners. Denis Villeneuve may not have received a coveted Best Director nomination this year, but he will always be the best director in our hearts.

New on Apple TV+

WeCrashed (new Apple TV+)

Streaming as of today on Apple TV+ is the new movie WeCrashed, starring Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto. Based on a popular podcast, the film documents the rise and fall of WeWork, a controversial New York real estate startup.

New on Disney Plus

Life & Beth (new on Disney Plus)

Did you love Encanto? Well, Disney Plus has decided to capitalize on one of their most popular streaming titles by releasing a special Sing-along version, out today. It’s a great chance to discover or revisit one of the most loved animated films of the year.

Also coming out on March 18 is a new adaptation of Cheaper by the Dozen, the funny and heartwarming story of the raucous exploits of a blended family of 12. It stars Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff.

After receding a bit from the spotlight, Amy Schumer is back with a new series called Life & Beth (March 18). The show follows Beth, who after an unexpected incident starts having flashbacks to her teen self and learns how she became who she is and who she wants to become.

If you’re still looking to catch up on all the Oscar nominees, The Eyes of Tammy Faye starring Jessica Chastain (nominated for Best Actress) and Andrew Garfield is an intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. It starts streaming on March 23.

New on CBC Gem

Real Blackity Talk (new on CBC Gem)

Two new lifestyle shows are streaming on CBC Gem this week. First up is The Big Sex Talk. Led by certified sex educator Shan Boodram — with help from experts, culture vultures and everyday Canadians — the series unpacks our notions of sexuality from sex robots to gender fluidity, polyamory to good ol’ fashioned monogamy and beyond.

Real Blackity Talk hosted by wildly charismatic and flawlessly bilingual Burundian-Canadian sisters Aiza and Kamana Ntibarikure, is also streaming now. The series unpacks a different aspect of the modern human experience. While the topics are universal, the lens through which they’re examined is uniquely Black.

