A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Tubi, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

Bridgerton, season 2

Romance fans rejoice, the new season of Bridgerton hits Netflix today! If you’re a fan of the series and just can’t get enough, the show’s creator recently announced the scandal-laden Regency-era romance has already been renewed for seasons 3 and 4. You can also head to your local bookstore and pick up copies of the series the show is based on.

See what’s new on Netflix Canada here.

New on Prime Video

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (new on Prime Video)

Beloved Taurus queen Lizzo has a new reality show. Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (March 25) is about the pop star’s quest to find new backup dancers for her next tour. Looks like a fun bit of reality TV.

See what’s new on Prime Video here.

New on Crave

Law & Order (new on Crave)

Crime TV fans will be happy to note that Crave has finally added Law & Order seasons 6–10 to the platform today. Season 6 starts with Briscoe (Jerry Orbach) welcoming his new partner, Det. Rey Curtis (Benjamin Bratt). By season 10, Bratt’s era is over and Jesse L. Martin’s reign as Ed Green begins. (After the original series was cancelled in 2010, it was recently revived and the 21st season started airing earlier in 2022.)

See what’s new on Crave here.

New on Apple TV+

Pachinko (new on Apple TV+)

Pachinko, a new weekly series from Apple TV, premieres March 25. The show depicts the hopes and dreams of four generations of a Korean immigrant family, beginning with a story of a forbidden romance that leads to a sweeping saga taking place in Korea, Japan and America. Can Apple TV continue the trend of stealthily being the best streaming platform for original content?

See what’s new on Apple TV here.

New on Disney Plus

Moon Knight (new on Disney Plus)

The big new series this week is Moon Knight (March 30), a lesser-known Marvel character. Even if you’re burned out on superhero junk, this one stars Oscar Isaac as the main character, a mercenary suffering from dissociative identity disorder, with Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy also starring. Seems promising.

It’s a big week for music stars, with Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u streaming on Disney Plus as of March 25. The young talent behind the recent breakout hit “Driver’s License” recounts the memories of writing and creating her record-breaking debut album and shares her feelings as a young woman navigating a specific time in her life.

See what’s new on Disney Plus here.

New on CBC Gem

Revenge of the Black Best Friend (new on CBC Gem)

CBC Gem is really amping up on original content this week, launching another new series, Revenge of the Black Best Friend (March 25). The episodic series created, co-written and co-produced by Amanda Parris, follows Dr. Toni Shakur, a self-help guru whose singular mission is to cancel the entertainment industry’s reliance on token Black characters….before she gets cancelled herself.

Also on CBC Gem, Rian Johnson’s murder-mystery caper Knives Out is available to stream. The 2019 film features an all-star cast including Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Plummer and Chris Evans. It’s an absolute delight!

See what’s new on CBC Gem here.

For more film and TV coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Tubi, CBC Gem, Shudder and Criterion Channel