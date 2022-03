The top events in Montreal, daily.

What to do in Montreal today

This city is never short of cool events. Here is what to do in Montreal today.

What to do in Montreal today

Tuesday, March 1

To mark Mardi Gras in Montreal, the Swingin’ 88s play Barfly (4062A St-Laurent, 9 p.m., free) while Grouyan Gombo and the Winston Band perform at le Petit Marché (5063 St-Denis, 7:30 p.m., free).

Charlotte Cornfield plays an in-person show at la Sala Rossa tonight (and a livestream-only show tomorrow). 4848 St-Laurent, show 8 p.m., $12 in advance/$15 at the door

Visions Hip-Hop QC, an exhibition by by Marven Clerveau, continues at PHI Centre till March 26. 315 St-Paul, 10 a.m.–7 p.m., free

Funny Juice Club presents Galentines Day, a live comedy show with a little bonus burlesque at the Diving Bell Social Club. 3956 St-Laurent, show 8:30 p.m., $12.78

The Experimnt workshop Learn to Bake French Macarons is sold out for today, but a number of future dates are available, including March 6. St-Ambroise Street in St-Henri, various times, $84.44

For more Montreal events, please visit the Events section.

To read our latest To-Do List, please click here.