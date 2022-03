“Can you imagine someone taking down Canadian flags in Montreal?” —Ukrainian President Zelensky

WATCH: Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the House of Commons in Canada

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is addressing the House of Commons in Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau introduced Zelensky by saying, “Democracies around the world are lucky to have you as our champion.”

Canada's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity has not wavered. And it never will. Tune in as I speak about Canada's commitment – and as President @ZelenskyyUa addresses Parliament and delivers his message directly to Canadians: https://t.co/ZMgGzrTTzU — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 15, 2022

Zelensky will be addressing the U.S. Congress on Wednesday.

