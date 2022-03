WATCH: The Habs jump into the ocean in Florida

It was a relatively quiet morning on the ice at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida today, at least for the Montreal Canadiens. Jake Allen, Kale Clague and William Lagesson were the lone Habs practising ahead of tonight’s game against the Florida Panthers, who took some time to shoot pucks at what appears to be an open barbecue.

Later, certain Montreal Canadiens players, including Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, Jake Evans, Joel Armia and Joel Edmundson, were seen fooling around with a football in the ocean.

On va juste mettre ça ici.



You love to sea it. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/RFKpsQKBiZ — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 29, 2022

Mise à jour 🏈 Update pic.twitter.com/e3W7LLYW0k — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 29, 2022 Cole Caufield status update.

Despite earlier reports that Sam Montambeault would face his former Panthers teammates tonight, Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis confirmed that Allen will be in net with the team.

Carey Price is still expected to rejoin the Habs this season, once he’s recovered from last week’s bout of HFM.

The Montreal Canadiens have 16 games to go before the end of the 2021–22 season, one month from today. The final game, also against the Florida Panthers, takes place at the Bell Centre on April 29.

