The Visions Hip-Hop concert at PHI Centre, the last weekend of the Art FIFA film fest, Safia Nolin live at Foufs and more.

Friday, March 25

Montreal singer-songwriter Safia Nolin is playing a (rescheduled) launch show for her mini-album SEUM, at Foufounes Electriques. 87 Ste-Catherine E., doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $23.43

Quebec hip hop act Eman X Vlooper is performing at Ausgang Plaza with opener Chung as part of a local-scene-focused event series called Fréquences locales. 6505 St-Hubert, 9 p.m., $15

Saturday, March 26

To close its Visions Hip-Hop exhibition, PHI Centre is presenting a concert featuring an intergenerational lineup of Quebec hip hop acts, namely Sweet La Rock, King Fali, Rainmen, Strange Froots, DJ ShortCut and Afrovybz Canada. 315 St-Paul, doors 8 p.m., show 9 p.m., $25

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Centre PHI (@phicentre) Visions Hip-Hop at PHI Centre closes with a concert repping many generations of the Quebec hip hop scene.

The Dark Eighties dance party brings the best EBM, goth, industrial, death rock, new romantic, post-punk and other ’80s cult hits to the dancefloor at Bar le Ritz PDB. 179 Jean-Talon W., 10 p.m., $8.80–$22.12

Sunday, March 27

Montreal Audio Fest is taking place at Hotel Bonaventure from Friday through Sunday, assembling over 100 exhibitors ready to share their love of music and high fidelity. Everyone who buys a ticket will automatically be entered in a raffle for a stereo system worth over $5,000. 900 de la Gauchetière W., 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Fri, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Sat, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Sun, $10 for 1 day, $20 for 2–3 days (free under 18)

The final days of Art FIFA are upon us, bringing a wide of in-person and online screenings of films about art. See our 2020 festival highlights here, and the complete program here.

