Tyler, the Creator plays Place Bell, art exhibitions at the Museum of Fine Arts, New City Gas and Arsenal & more.

In “shows that are actually happening” news, Tyler, the Creator is playing Place Bell in Laval with openers Kali Uchis, Vince Staples and Teezo Touchdown. 1950 Claude-Gagné, 7 p.m. sharp, $51.75–$170.55

The “immersive visual experiment” Intangible Forms by Shohei Fujimoto continues at New City Gas. 950 Ottawa, 12–9 p.m., $19–$28

The immersive experience Imagine Monet showcases the work of the father of Impressionism at Arsenal through March 27. 2020 William, 10 a.m., $38

L’Heure Mauve, the exhibition by Swiss artist Nicolas Party, continues at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, where entry is half-price tonight. 1380 Sherbrooke W., 10 a.m.–5 p.m., by reservation, $12

If you missed out on seeing the latest James Bond movie No Time to Die or Paolo Sorrentino’s The Hand of God on the big screen, Dollar Cinema is the only theatre in town screening them, along with Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Oscar-nominated film Tick, Tick…BOOM! (which is also on Netflix). 6900 Décarie Square, various showtimes, $2.50 per screening

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dollar Cinema (@officialdollarcinema) Dollar Cinema is screening films such as No Time to Die and The Hand of God.

For more Montreal events, please visit the Events section.

To read our latest To-Do List, please click here.