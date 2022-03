Marianas Trench and Fefe Dobson live, CCA premieres its documentary When We Live Alone, the Afro Neon Party at le Belmont and more.

The Canadian Centre for Architecture presents the Montreal premiere of their documentary film When We Live Alone. The film will be presented in English and French, with a tour of their current exhibition A Section of Now. 1920 Baile, 6:30 p.m., free with registration

Vancouver pop-rock band Marianas Trench play Club Soda tonight with opener Fefe Dobson, marking the 40th anniversary of Canadian Music Week. 1225 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $56

The stars of The Immigrant Section podcast are performing at Diving Bell Social Club tonight. 3956 St-Laurent 3rd floor, 8 p.m., $20

Black student associations from three Montreal universities come together for the Afro Neon Party at le Belmont. 4483 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $15/$20

The Dazibao gallery hosts a video art event with carte blanche for Anna Golden. While you’re there, check out the continuing exhibition Flux Incapacitator. 5455 de Gaspé #109, 7 p.m., free with registration

