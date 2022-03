Soccer Mommy live at Corona, Kismet at the MAI, a virtual lesson in borscht-making to raise money for Ukraine and more.

A University of Montreal student group is raising funds for Ukraine by offering a virtual lesson in borscht-making with instructor Valentin Kravtchenko. Online, 6:30–10 p.m., free/donations encouraged

The Sashar Zarif Dance Theatre presents Kismet, a dance, music and storytelling show running today through April 2 at the MAI. 3680 Jeanne-Mance, 7:30 p.m., $28/$22 students & seniors

Nashville indie rock act Soccer Mommy (aka Sophia Regina Allison) plays Corona with opener Peel Dream Magazine. 2490 Notre-Dame W., doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $30.50

Paying tribute to the work of Inuit women of the past, Piqutiapiit is a new exhibition by Niap, an artist in residence at the McCord Museum, on till Aug. 21. (McCord’s Parachute exhibition continues till April 24 and is a must-see.) 690 Sherbrooke W., 10 a.m.–9 p.m., $19/$17seniors/$14 students/free under 14

Concordia’s Fine Arts Students Alliance (FASA) is screening the 1993 underground gem Just Another Girl on the I.R.T. as part of its Black Cinema Club series. 1515 Ste-Catherine W. #1428, 6 p.m., free with registration

