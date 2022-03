A Helena Deland concert, Disney on Ice starts a weekend run in Montreal, as do stand-up comic Nick Nemeroff and the Mini Psychedelic Festival.

Montreal singer-songwriter Helena Deland performs at le National tonight. 1220 Ste-Catherine E., 8:30 p.m., $25.25

The Montreal Mini Psychedelic Festival begins tonight and runs through Saturday, at la Marche à Côté (5083 St-Denis) tonight, Barfly (4062A St-Laurent) on Friday and Billy Buck (3135 Masson) on Saturday. Various locations, 9 p.m., free

Disney on Ice takes over the Bell Centre while the Habs are away, and just in time for the last few days of March Break. Mickey’s Search Party, which runs through Sunday, March 6, is being presented in English and French. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal, 3 p.m. in French today, 7 p.m. in English tonight, $24–$81

Toronto stand-up comic Nick Nemeroff begins a three-night run at the Comedy Nest tonight. (But the Habs are out of town, bro!) 2313 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m. (additional 10:30 p.m. shows on Friday and Saturday), $13.76–$19.63

It’s Circus time! at Pointe-à-Callière continues till March 6, offering a deep dive into Quebec’s rich history with the wide world of circus. 350 Place Royale, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., $25/$24 seniors/$17 ages 13–30/$8 ages 5–12

For more Montreal events, please visit the Events section.

To read our latest To-Do List, please click here.