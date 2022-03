Justin Bieber at the Bell Centre, William Prince at la Sala Rossa, comedy & karaoke, fine art, the Ferris wheel and more.

From Manitoba’s Peguis First Nation, William Prince launches his Spring Me a Song tour in Montreal tonight, playing la Sala Rossa with opener Sin and Swoon. Prince is supporting his album Gospel First Nation, “an amalgamation of two realms” that bridges Indigenous roots and Christian music. 4848 St-Laurent, doors 7:30 p.m., show 8 p.m., $25/$30

Making good on a long delayed Bell Centre show, Justin Bieber is in Montreal tonight with the Justice World Tour, featuring openers ¿Téo?, Eddie Benjamin and Jaden. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal, doors 6 p.m., show 7:30 p.m., $337–$1,223

The Funny Juice Club is throwing a public birthday party for the producer of their regular Diving Bell Social Club shows, Abby. Abbypalooza promises stand-up comedy (of course) and a karaoke afterparty. 3956 St-Laurent, 3rd floor, doors 8 p.m., show 8:30 p.m., $12.78

L’Heure Mauve, the exhibition by Swiss artist Nicolas Party, continues at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts. Read more about the exhibition here. 1380 Sherbrooke W., 10 a.m.–5 p.m., by reservation, $24/$16 for ages 21–30/6–20 free

You don’t have to be a tourist to take in the great views of the city offered by la Grande Roue, the Ferris wheel in the Old Port. Note that the cars are enclosed and heated. Tickets can be purchased online but no reservations are necessary. Old Port Bonsecours Basin, 10 a.m.–11 p.m., $28.74/$25.01 students & seniors/$22.42 kids 3–17, family price $90.26

