Kandle and Rick Maguire live, Kpop night at la Sala Rossa, raclette night at l’Annexe St. Ambroise and more.

L’Annexe St. Ambroise hosts its first of two consecutive raclette nights, a no-brainer for cheese-loving drinkers in the Sud-Ouest and beyond. The pub is highlighting the combo of Griffon Extra Blonde, raclette Fritz Griffon and onion soup. 5080 St-Ambroise, doors open at 4 p.m.

Sometimes Montreal-based singer-songwriter Kandle launches her new EP Inferno at Petit Campus. Be sure to get there promptly for opener Patrick Krief. 57 Prince-Arthur E., 8 p.m., $25.70

Rick Maguire from the indie rock band Pile is playing a show at Turbo Haüs, with openers Looney. 2040 St-Denis, doors 8 p.m., 9 p.m., $24

Our first weeks back have been incredible. Thank you for the continued support of our little bar full of giant bozos. — Turbo Haüs (@TurboHaus) March 20, 2022 Turbo Haüs welcomes Rick Maguire.

Pop Goes the World presents Kpop Club Night at la Sala Rossa, with DJ and VJ duties overseen by Yuka K. 4848 St-Laurent, doors 9 p.m., $20

On now at the Canadian Centre for Architecture, A Section of Now: Social Norms and Rituals as Sites for Architectural Intervention is a multimedia exhibition that explores society with a focus on “expanding notions of family, property ownership, activism, work, technology and life cycles.” 1920 Baile, 11 a.m.–9 p.m. by reservation, $7–$10

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CCA (@canadiancentreforarchitecture) A Section of Now: Social Norms and Rituals as Sites for Architectural Intervention continues at the CCA.

For more Montreal events, please visit the Events section.

To read our latest To-Do List, please click here.