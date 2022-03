As part of Israeli Apartheid Week, Cinema Politica is screening Little Palestine, Diary of a Siege. Directed by Abdallah Al-Khatib, the documentary “offers a glimpse into the daily life of the residents of Yarmouk, the largest Palestinian refugee camp in the world, amid the Syrian revolution.” The screening will be followed by a discussion with Osama Mousa and Farah Al-Sayed. 1455 de Maisonneuve W. H-110, 7 p.m., $5–$10 suggested donation

NYC synth-pop band Porches play Bar le Ritz PDB on the first date of their North American tour, with opener Liam Benzvi. 179 Jean-Talon W., doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $30.33

Bianca Del Rio — of Ru-Paul’s Drag Race fame — performs at MTelus as part of her Unsanitized world tour. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m.

Jane by Charlotte, an intimate portrait of singer Jane Birkin by her daughter Charlotte Gainsbourg, is screening at Cinéma du Parc. 3575 Parc, 12 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9:20 p.m., $14/$11.50 seniors/$10

With the NHL trade deadline approaching — at 3 p.m. today — Habs fans (and the Habs, presumably) are on the edge of their seats waiting to see who, if anyone, will be outgoing or incoming. Check out our predictions here, and the Habs live blog here. It’s also game day — the Montreal Canadiens face their Original 6 rivals the Boston Bruins at the Bell Centre. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal, 7 p.m., $65—$315

For more Montreal events, please visit the Events section.

To read our latest To-Do List, please click here.