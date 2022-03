Violence by Marie Brassard is on through March 20 at Usine C, presenting “a surreal tale, a blend of visual and sound art, cinematic realism and expressionist theatre, a meditation on the insidious violence that shapes us, despite ourselves.” 1345 Lalonde, 7 p.m., $43–$55

Acclaimed musician and composer Martin Lizotte launches his new, third album Sfumato at la Sala Rossa. 4848 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $16.45

The “immersive visual experiment” Intangible Forms by Shohei Fujimoto continues at New City Gas. 950 Ottawa, 12–9 p.m., $19–$28

L’Heure Mauve, the exhibition by Swiss artist Nicolas Party, continues at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, where entry is half-price tonight. Read more about the exhibition here. 1380 Sherbrooke W., 10 a.m.–5 p.m., by reservation, $12

The immersive experience Imagine Monet showcases the work of the father of Impressionism at Arsenal through March 27. 2020 William, 10 a.m., $38

