Vague Lundi DJ night & show at Rockette, Trivia Night at Diving Bell, the Almodóvar retrospective at the Cinémathèque québécoise and more.

Multiple award-winning, multiple Oscar-nominated film Drive My Car by Japanese filmmaker Ryusuke Hamaguchi is screening at Cinéma du Parc. 3575 Parc, 12 p.m., $14/$11.50 seniors/$10 youth 14–21

Residents and merchants of Little Burgundy are invited to an “ideation workshop” to brainstorm ways to revitalize the neighbourhood. 5 à 7, free with registration

Tonight, Rockette’s weekly revolving-DJ night Vague Lundi promises a live performance by Mickey Dagger, followed by music from Dagger and DJ Boris Leonardo. 4479 St-Denis, doors 9 p.m., show 9:30 p.m., DJ sets 10 p.m., free/PWYC donation to Canada Ukraine Foundation

The Pedro Almodóvar retrospective at the Cinémathèque québécoise continues tonight with Bad Education. 335 de Maisonneuve E., 9 p.m., $11/$10

Monday means it’s time for another Trivia Night at the Diving Bell Social Club, a classic pub trivia night with drag , prizes, food and drink, hosted by Pam Demic. 3956 St-Laurent, 8 p.m. sharp, free, reservations recommended

