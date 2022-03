Place Bell is seeing a lot of action this week. After last night’s Tyler, the Creator concert, Australian psych-pop band Tame Impala will play the Laval venue tonight with opener Junglepussy. 1950 Claude-Gagné, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $62–$123

A book launch is happening tonight in conjunction with the Canadian Centre for Architecture’s ongoing exhibition A Section of Now: Social Norms and Rituals as Sites for Architectural Intervention. The online event will feature a conversation between CCA Director Giovanna Borasi (who edited the book) and contributors Florian Idenburg and Hilary Sample “about the spaces in which we live and the ways we live within them.” Online, 7:30 p.m., free, reservation required

The Battle of Wits comedy game show is back, at Diving Bell Social Club. Evangelia Alexopoulos, Michelle Furtado, and Brad MacDonald will compete in trivia and play “unique games” care of the show’s host Elspeth Wright. 3956 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $15 in advance/$20 at the door

If you’re feeling some live basketball and can’t wait for the start of the Montreal Alliance season, see the University of Laval team face off against the UQAM Citadins at UQAM’s Centre Sportif tonight. 1212 Sanguinet, 6 p.m., $3.14–$13.74

As seen on Kevin Hart’s LOL Network and at Just for Laughs, Toronto comedian Nick Reynoldson is performing at the Comedy Nest for three nights. Tonight’s show will be hosted by Mike Carrozza, with fellow Montreal comics Shawn Stenhouse, Walter J. Lyng, Wassim El-Mounzer and Monica Hamburg. 2313 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $12/$6 for students

Toronto's Nick Reynoldson and loads of local talent at the Comedy Nest this weekend.

Montreal singer-songwriter Letchi (aka Nick Trode) performs at Barfly tonight, with openers

