Live music for Mardi Gras, Charlotte Cornfield at Sala, a Quebec hip hop retrospective, comedy, baking and more.

Montreal bars reopened yesterday just in time for Mardi Gras. At Barfly, the Swingin’ 88s drop big jazz band vibes (4062A St-Laurent, 9 p.m., free), and at le Petit Marché, Grouyan Gombo and the Winston Band perform authentic Cajun/Zydeco — costumes encouraged (5063 St-Denis, 7:30 p.m., free).

Local singer-songwriter Charlotte Cornfield is playing two shows at la Sala Rossa on consecutive nights, beginning tonight. Tonight’s show is in-person, tomorrow’s is livestream only. 4848 St-Laurent, show 8 p.m., $12 in advance/$15 at the door

Visions Hip-Hop QC by Marven Clerveau is a must-see, must-hear ongoing exhibition at PHI Centre, continuing till March 26. Bonus: merch from the iconic ’80s brand Au Coton. 315 St-Paul, 10 a.m.–7 p.m., free

Funny Juice Club held off on doing their Valentine’s Day comedy show at the Diving Bell Social Club until bars reopened, and here we are: Galentines Day, “just gals being pals,” though all genders are welcome. Comics include Elspeth Wright, Evangelia Alexopoulos and Alo Azimov. 3956 St-Laurent, show 8:30 p.m., $12.78

Take your baking journey beyond COVID bread with a slightly more challenging workshop from Experimnt: Learn to Bake French Macarons. Note that today’s workshop is sold out, but a number of future dates are available, including March 6. St-Ambroise Street in St-Henri, various times, $84.44

