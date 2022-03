While Nightmare Alley is currently the most popular nominated film across all streaming platforms, its odds of winning are 499-1.

This year’s most popular Best Picture nominee is also the least favoured to win

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the most popular Best Picture nominees across all streaming platforms leading up to the Oscars on Sunday. Nightmare Alley, which is streaming in Canada on Disney Plus, is currently the most popular Best Picture nominee at the Oscars this year, followed by Licorice Pizza (VOD) and Dune (Crave).

Ironically, Nightmare Alley is the least likely of the films nominated this year to win, with 499-1 odds according to Oddschecker. The Power of the Dog is the favourite to take home Best Picture this year.

Nightmare Alley is currently the most popular Best Picture nominee at the Oscars this year, and also the least favoured to win.

JustWatch has also created a chart tracking the popularity of each nominated film since Feb. 1. As you can see below, Nightmare Alley has dominated the charts since its release to streaming platforms in March. Both Licorice Pizza and Dune continue to be steady fan favourites. Despite a large spike in popularity after its streaming debut earlier this month, West Side Story currently sits in eighth place.

