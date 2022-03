The rink is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This is the last weekend to enjoy the Old Port of Montreal skating rink

The Old Port of Montreal has announced that its beautiful skating rink will be closing on March 6, making this the final weekend to book tickets. The rink has been open since Dec. 11, and this year’s schedule of events included DJs every Thursday night (starting Jan. 6), Karaoke, “Skate Dating,” ice sculptors and more.

The Old Port of Montreal skating rink is open this weekend from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Visitors without skates can rent a pair for $10.45 + taxes.

For more information and to book tickets, please visit the Old Port of Montreal website.

⛸️ Last week of opening for the skating rink! Come skate with the family for spring break! 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Book now : https://t.co/iccX5PpVhy pic.twitter.com/tJv5KjhPqj — Vieux-Port Montréal – Old Port of Montréal (@vieuxportmtl) March 1, 2022 This is the last weekend to enjoy skating at the Old Port of Montreal.

