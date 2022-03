Tickets for the immersive installation, in town from April 8-Aug. 7, go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.

Prolific veteran musician and alt-rock sovereign figure Nick Cave is coming to Montreal in the form of his immersive exhibition Stranger Than Kindness. Sharing its name with Cave’s 2021 book, Stranger Than Kindness offers a glimpse into Cave’s mind and creative process, showcasing over 300 objects created or collected by Cave, representing his childhood in Australia through his development as an artist and through his career.

“What you see in this exhibition lives in the intricate world constructed around the song or book or script or score. It is the material that gives birth to and nourishes this official work. “There is an enormous amount of this peripheral stuff – drawings, maps, lists, doodles, photographs, paintings, collages, scribblings and drafts – which are the secret and unformed property of the artist. These are not to be seen as artworks so much as the wild-eyed and compulsive superstructure that bears the song or book or script or score along. They are a support system of manic tangential information.” —Nick Cave

With his long-time musical collaborator, Warren Ellis, Cave has composed and recorded a 8,600 square-foot soundscape that both supports and contrasts the physical narrative across the eight rooms of the exhibition. Stranger Than Kindness also features two installations created with artists Iain Forsyth and Jane Pollard, who wrote and directed the 2014 Nick Cave feature film 20,000 Days on Earth.

Created for The Black Diamond of The Royal Danish Library in Copenhagen, Stranger Than Kindness makes its North American debut in Montreal on April 8, and runs through Aug. 7. Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m.

Nick Cave: Stranger Than Kindness will be at the Galerie de la Maison du Festival (305 Ste-Catherine W.) from April 8–Aug. 7. For more information and to buy tickets ($25.99–$29.99), please click here.

