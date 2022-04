Today’s casinos, both online and offline, are very focused on offering slot machines based on TV shows. There are so many to choose from that there is never a lack of options. On apps like Betway Casino Zambia, the selection of TV themed slots is numerous.

Narcos

One of the most popular TV series on Netflix is Narcos. It is so so popular it spawned its own successful slot machine game. The premise of the show is a manhunt for Pablo Escobar, and this is reflected in the slot. The game is set in the streets of Colombia, with the occasional plane flying above the street. Viewers of the show will notice that it’s theme is played during the game. And when it comes to the spin button, it’s in the shape of a loaded revolver cylinder. When payers spin the reels the revolver turns the same way one does when a shot is fired.

Some of the slot’s features also pay tribute to the TV show. In the show, DEA agents carry a Department of Justice badge. In the game, this serves as the wild symbol. One of the randomly triggered bonus features is the Drive By, where the reels stop spinning and a green car drives past. The car’s driver promptly shoots at the reels. This often turns symbols on the reels into wilds that help players win money.

Vikings

Vikings is another TV show that got its own slot machine. The same characters that appear in the show also appear in the game. This includes Ragnar, Bjorn, Lagertha, and Floki. When the game is launched it starts with the appearance of a cloaked figure. The figure leads players from the woods to the Viking ship. This game is a real treat for fans of the TV show.

Peaky Blinders

Slot players in the UK will recognize Peaky Blinders. The game version of the TV show features the Shelby crime family and players will even hear the show’s theme while they spin the reels. The game’s main bonus features are By Order of the Peaky Blinders, and the Shelby Betting Shop.

Friends

In the U.S. one of the most popular TV shows throughout the 1990s was Friends. The slot machine based on it is just as popular, and features all six main characters. Fans of the show will recognize the bonus features Thanskgiving, Wedding, Party, and Bamboozled, each of which was inspired by a specific episode of the show.

CSI

CSI was another long running U.S. TV series that inspired its own slot. Though there were several versions of the game based on different variations of the show, the bonus features in the original game are Trace Evidence, Crime Lab Free Games, and the Crime Scene Pick Bonus.

These are some of the biggest slot machines based on TV shows. Each have been as succesful as the TV shows that inspired them. The games can be found in casinos and on betting apps all over the world.