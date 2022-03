Canadians are loving the Tom Hardy-led drama Taboo, available on Netflix.

The most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now.

The most popular movies streaming in Canada are Spider-Man: No Way Home (VOD), Nightmare Alley (Disney+) and Dune (Crave).

The most popular TV shows streaming in Canada are The Dropout (Disney+), Taboo (Netflix) and Our Flag Means Death (Crave).

