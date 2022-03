The actor later won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in King Richard.

The Academy asked Will Smith to leave after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, but he refused

According to a BBC report, Will Smith was asked to leave the Oscars ceremony after he slapped Chris Rock during the live broadcast, but Smith refused. The actor later won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in King Richard.

“Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, [but] we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently.” —The Academy

The Academy also confirmed that it’s initiated disciplinary proceedings against Will Smith for violating their Standards of Conduct.

Will Smith has since issued an apology to Chris Rock in a statement via Instagram, stating that he is a “work in progress.”

