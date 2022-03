Support for welcoming a limited number of Syrians into Canada in 2015 was half that of the support for bringing in an unlimited number of Ukrainians now.

A new study by the Angus Reid Institute has compared the levels of support for Syrian refugees in Canada in 2015 with those of Ukrainian refugees over the past few days. Support in 2015 for welcoming 25,000 Syrian refugees to Canada was 39%, half that of the support for welcoming an unlimited number of Ukrainian refugees now (80%).

The divide in support between Syrian and Ukrainian refugees is sharper among Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) supporters than Liberal or NDP.

“In 2015, almost all CPC supporters were against the plan to settle the Syrian refugees. 4 in 5 (78%) opposed the plan. More than half of past Liberal (55%) and NDP (53%) voters were in favour of resettling them. Today, super majorities across the political spectrum say they support a plan to allow an unlimited number of Ukrainians to take refuge in Canada for at least two years.” —Angus Reid Institute

Support for Syrian vs. Ukrainian refugees in Canada: A lesson in bias

