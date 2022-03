Singing and wind instruments will also echo through the stations once again.

STM to reopen all locations for buskers across the Montreal metro system on March 12

The STM announced this morning that all 44 locations for buskers in the Montreal metro system will be operational as of March 12, in accordance with provincial public health deregulation. Singing (with a mask) and the use of wind instruments, which were both banned during the pandemic, will also be allowed once again.

“Good news: all locations available for performances in the metro will be reopened as of March 12. This is a new step in the gradual safe return of musicians!” —STM

[Musiciens 🎶] Bonne nouvelle : tous les emplacements disponibles pour des prestations dans le métro seront rouverts à compter du 12 mars. Une nouvelle étape complétée pour le retour progressif et sécuritaire des musiciens!

Infos ➡️ https://t.co/etQ48vD3GC pic.twitter.com/rFkHUBl2ft — STM (@stm_nouvelles) March 7, 2022 All 44 locations for Montreal buskers are reopening and singing and wind instruments will be allowed again.

For more details about the return of buskers to the Montreal metro system and to access the online booking platform to perform, please visit the STM website.

