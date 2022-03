“Those who are following the situation closely are far more likely to say that they would have Ukraine join NATO and receive the benefits that other nations enjoy.”

Should Ukraine have been allowed to join NATO? 7 in 10 say Yes

A poll by the Angus Reid Institute last month, prior to Russia’s attack on Ukraine, asked Canadians and Americans whether or not they believed that Ukraine should be allowed to join NATO.

The results show that 68% of Canadians and 61% of Americans believed Ukraine should have been allowed to join NATO.

“In order to join the NATO, Ukraine would need to be unanimously confirmed by current members – something which has been previously rejected and has caused considerable debate. NATO allies have an obligation to militarily defend member states from acts of aggression, which some suggest is a reason the United States has been hesitant to support Ukraine in joining the alliance.” —Angus Reid Institute

The study also found that those following the Ukraine-Russia conflict more closely were considerably more likely to agree that Ukraine should be accepted into NATO.

For the complete results and methodology, please visit the Angus Reid Institute website.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.