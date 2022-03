According to Production Weekly, the sixth instalment in the satirical horror franchise Scream, tentatively titled Scream 6, will be filmed in Montreal this summer.

Scream 5 (which was technically titled Scream) was released in January (and is still screening at some Montreal cinemas) and has made $139.6-million at the box office worldwide so far. The film received mixed but largely positive reviews, with Screen Rant‘s critic writing, “Though the franchise has always been a distinguished property with pure perfection, the recent return to Scream raises the bar for aspiring slashers, once again setting a standard for modern horror — just as it did 25 years ago.”

Scream 5 and 6 were meant to be made years ago, shortly after the success of Scream 4 in 2011. The films stayed in production limbo largely because the franchise was produced by the Weinstein Company, which folded following the arrest of sexual predator Harvey Weinstein. Spyglass Media Group took over production in 2019, and the Scream 5 shoot was further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though there are no cast, crew or plot details available about Scream 6, we will update this story as the Montreal shoot approaches.

‘SCREAM 6’ begins filming this summer in Montreal, Canada. 🔪🩸



(source: ProductionWeekly) pic.twitter.com/DlPTE7FgpA — SCREAM (@TheScreamSeries) February 27, 2022 The next instalment in the Scream franchise will be made in Montreal.

For the latest in film and TV, please visit our Film & TV section.