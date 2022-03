Since 2007, Earth Hour has aimed to reduce unnecessary energy consumption to help in the fight against climate change.

SATURDAY: Turn off all non-essential lights at 8:30 p.m. for Earth Hour

Environment Canada has reminded Canadians about Earth Hour, a global effort to turn off all non-essential lights, which takes place March 26 between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Earth Hour, which was started in 2007 by the World Wildlife Fund, aims to reduce unnecessary energy consumption and help in the fight against climate change.

