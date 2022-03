The province has also moved up its end date for other restrictions by two days to March 12.

A press release from the provincial Health and Social Services Ministry today confirmed that Quebecers will no longer need to wear masks by mid-April at the latest, and that the end date for other pandemic restrictions has been moved up by two days to March 12.

Quebec officials had previously announced that, as of March 14, dancing, karaoke, casino activity and standing-room at concert venues will be permitted and that the vaccine passport requirement would be dropped. Today’s announcement set the date for the end of restrictions at March 12. All public spaces will be allowed to operate at full capacity as of the same date, all this due to a “favourable recommendation” from Quebec public health.

The requirement for masks in indoor public spaces is being phased out by mid-April, everywhere but on public transit, where the rule will remain in effect for Quebecers into May. The government will announce an end date for the mask mandate in the coming weeks, giving 10 days notice. This decision will “depend on the evolution of the epidemiological situation.”

Quebec public health director Dr. Luc Boileau is scheduled to hold a press conference on Thursday morning.

La plupart des mesures sanitaires seront finalement levées le 12 mars.



Nous allons également retirer graduellement le port obligatoire du masque dans les lieux publics.



Voici le calendrier 👇 pic.twitter.com/YfUdgt9Z0x — François Legault (@francoislegault) March 2, 2022 Quebecers can say bye-bye to masks by mid-April (in public transit by May)

