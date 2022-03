Despite today’s alarming increase in cases and the spectre of a sixth wave, the province is moving ahead with its plan to end masking by mid-April.

Quebec public health director Dr. Luc Boileau confirmed today that Quebecers will no longer need to wear masks by April 15, as tentatively announced by government officials on March 2.

The legal requirement for masks in indoor public spaces is being phased out by mid-April. The use of masks by individuals and the mask mandate in businesses and other private spaces will become voluntary.

Boileau also announced in today’s press conference that fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to vulnerable populations — anyone over 80, those who are immunocompromised etc — as long as three months have passed since the third dose.

A somewhat alarming count of 2,111 new cases were recorded in Quebec today, as reports have emerged that hospitals in the province have been told to brace for a sixth wave. A potential sixth wave would be due in part to a forecasted increase in cases following the lifting of nearly all public health measures on March 14 but mainly to an even more contagious new BA.2 Omicron variant that has caused a resurgence of the pandemic across the world.

Boileau said that Quebec public health is well aware of the BA.2 Omicron variant, which is already present in the province.

